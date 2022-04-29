Leeds v Man City: Team news

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville will miss the rest of the season after twisting his ankle in training.

This game comes too soon for Patrick Bamford, while Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined.

John Stones is unavailable after being forced off by a hamstring issue in Manchester City's 4-3 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Fellow defender Kyle Walker will miss a fifth consecutive game because of an ankle problem.

Full-back Joao Cancelo comes back into contention after serving a European suspension in midweek.

Who makes your Leeds XI?

Pick and share your City XI