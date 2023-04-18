It won't be a case of Arsenal "bottling it" if they don't win the Premier League this season, according to New York Times journalist Rory Smith.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "If they don't win the league it will feel gutting to be this close - far closer than they expected - and not make it to the end.

"But there is no way that one of the youngest teams in the Premier League should be criticised for running a team that is a juggernaut this close and taking it this far.

"Arsenal could lose every game between now and the end of the season and emerge with incredible credit. I don't think they will lose every game between now and the end of the season.

"It is not a matter of bottling it. The points totals City make you get to make you compete with them are way out of the ordinary in football history."