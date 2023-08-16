Josh Sexton from The Anfield Wrap has been discussing his current frustrations surrounding Liverpool on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast: "I'm still really unsure on the system and that might be a problem for as long as Liverpool don't have a number six. It might be a problem when Liverpool bring a number six in. It's hard to tell really.

"It doesn't necessarily look like there is a fix or a solution. I don't know whether Romeo Lavia, for example, would be the fix or solution. If it was Moises Caicedo I would have a little more optimism, just because I think he's one of the most premium number sixes in world football.

"At the weekend, you saw a team who are still a bit too easily discouraged. The goal getting ruled out for offside, although it looks a bit harsh on reflection. They need to find a way to be more resilient in those moments and not just cede control of the game from there."

On the Caicedo transfer saga: "It's really strange. I've said for a while now that I thought Liverpool should've gone in for Caicedo. It seemed like Chelsea were so far away from Brighton in terms of their valuation and they were kicking their heels waiting for another club to come in.

"It was a real statement of intent when Klopp sat there and said: 'There has been a deal agreed.' But he did preach caution, didn't he, and you can see why now. From the player's side, it seems like this was all really complicated and Chelsea have been able to get back in there.

"It remains to be seen now, for me, what Liverpool decide to do for the rest of the window because I was quite confident that, if it was Caicedo, one transfer would be enough in terms of the midfield."