'Butland terrific'; 'An important win'

We asked for your views on Rangers' hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Betis at Ibrox.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Allan: A more workmanlike performance without three key players in Danilo, Cantwell and Raskin. Rangers deserved to win the game, and really should have won by more. The win is very important in the quest to get out of the group.

Dougie: Wouldn't say Rangers are on fire, but there are at least signs of the embers glowing brighter. Many good performances, and the team showing at times that they understand one another. Consistency is required. If Rangers can play with that desire in all games, it would be a vast improvement. Still need to see a lot more from Cifuentes, Dessers and Lammers.

Tom: Terrible first 40 minutes, looked wide open, especially on our right. Couldn't keep the ball and then it changed and we spent last five minutes in the Betis half looking more in control. Second half was excellent and Betis were on the back foot. Thought Barisic, Davies and Goldson defended well throughout. Tempo in second half much better.

Callum: Poor sloppy first half and a lot of our players can't accurately pass a ball. Much improved second half. We missed Raskin and Cantwell but our best signing has been Butland who is terrific.

Anon: If Beale thinks Cifuentes merits selection before Ryan Jack then he’s clueless. Matondo, Cifuentes, Sima and a half-fit Lawrence should be dropped. Apart from Butland all of Beales signings have failed to impress. Second half was ok however Betis were very disappointing. There doesn’t seem to be any urgency in their style of play.

Anon: That’s the first time this season we have played as a team. We made mistakes aplenty but have a wonderful keeper in Butland. The defence now need to prove they deserve him.