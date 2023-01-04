Tributes flood in for 'warm-hearted' and 'gracious' Gold
- Published
Tributes have been pouring in for West Ham co-chairman David Gold, who has died aged 86 after a short illness.
I’m sad to hear the news of David Gold passing away. He was a nice man who cared passionately about @WestHam …— Tony Cottee (@TonyCottee9) January 4, 2023
Sending my condolences to the Gold family & close friends. 💐🕊️❤️— Carlton Cole (@CarltonCole1) January 4, 2023
Mr. Gold was a favourite of mine at the club. Always had time for me and wanted me to win in life. A very kind & warm-hearted man. Thank you for the conversations and memories. RIP 🙏🏾https://t.co/jnQhXcaSkL
Really sad to hear the news about David Gold passing. I had some difficult times at @BCFC and when everybody else was trying to sack me, David reached out to try and help me. That meant a lot to me then but even more to me now I’m older and I understand. RIP David pic.twitter.com/4k4KveLtxM— Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) January 4, 2023
Met David Gold a few times, always friendly.— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 4, 2023
I remember a Monday debate on @talkSPORT where we were squarely on opposite sides of a fan ownership debate, but after it finished he was incredibly gracious.
Sending love to @Jacqueline_Gold and family.
