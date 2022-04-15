'What a joke'
What a joke!— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 15, 2022
If you had given him a decent budget you would never have had a worry about getting relegated. https://t.co/uIG7bL2nUl
Burnley are idiotic sacking Sean Dyche— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 15, 2022
Not posting these days, but some things prompt a reaction you can't keep in.— Guy Mowbray (@Guymowbray) April 15, 2022
Burnley???? Goodness me. I may be wrong, I really really hope for Burnley's fans sake that I am wrong - but my initial reaction is that is a huge misjudgement
