Killie reveal striking away kit

Killie are batting kits out the park this season, aren't they?

Supporting the well-received nostalgic home kit is this beauty of an away kit which pays homage to the discovery of penicillin by Sir Alexander Fleming, who studied in Kilmarnock.

The detail on the jersey is the visual DNA of the world-changing first antibiotic discovered in 1928.

The club add that they hope the design will inspire youngsters to embrace innovation.

General manager Gregg McEwan added, "Kilmarnock is a town with an illustrious history of nurturing world-renowned talent.

"As a club, we’re proud to have the platform to showcase our community’s incredible contribution to modern society.

“The story behind this season’s away kit will allow us to continue inspiring the next generation as part of our ongoing engagement with school pupils."