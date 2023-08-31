Former Brighton defender Adam Virgo told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited Podcast that new signing Carlos Baleba isn't a direct replacement for Moises Caicedo: "I covered Lille on the first game of the season and he started in midfield around two players who are around the age of 31, 32 and he did all of their running for them. He covers the ground remarkably well.

"Physically he'll have to adjust to the Premier league and the biggest thing he'll have to adjust to is the pace compared to Ligue 1, but he's a really exciting signing. I see this week in week out in France, it's the best league for young talent to be unearthed.

"For me, he's not a Caicedo, he's not like that at all. For me he's more like an N'Golo Kante, in terms of his power and his pace to get around, he covers so much ground.

"He can certainly be slightly better on the ball, so he'll have to adjust his game in that way but Brighton always do their due dillegence in terms of finding players of this age. He's a typical Brighton signing.

"He's a good signing, but I think the fans need to give him a bit of time to adjust to the pace of the league."

