Boehly 'aggressive' in pursuit of success

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is "aggressive" in pursuit of success, according to the CEO of Los Angeles Dodgers, who are also part-owned by Boehly.

The American billionaire led a consortium to take over at Stamford Bridge in May and Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten says Boehly and fellow Chelsea co-owner Mark Walter are the "best ownership group" he has seen.

Kasten, who has been an executive in United States basketball, baseball and ice hockey teams, said: "They are passionate about winning and providing the best in class for everything we do.

"I tell people I think I’m an aggressive guy. Todd’s always there to make sure I’m even more aggressive than that, that’s just how they are. They are aggressive in making the team better, aggressive in making the stadium better, aggressive in our community relations outreach.

"They have had a lot of success in their lives doing things that way."