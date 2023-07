Siriki Dembele has made a permanent move from Bournemouth to Championship side Birmingham City.

The winger joined the Cherries from Peterborough in January 2022 on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

He made 22 appearances for the club, six of those coming in the Premier League, and scored two goals.

Unable to secure a regular spot in the starting XI, the 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with French side Auxerre in Ligue 1.