Reaction to red card 'second to none' - Boyes

Morgan Boyes hopes to "build on" his first start of the season after helping Livingston's 10 men battle to a 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

"I played a run of games last season and then done what I done to my ankle and I was out for three or four months and it was difficult to break into the squad because the team's being doing well," the 21-year-old former Liverpool defender told Livingston TV.

Livingston also had a player sent off on Saturday, after which they lost 4-0 away to Hibernian.

"What happened against Hibs, we didn't want to duplicate that - and I think the reaction from the lads was second to none," Boyes said.

"We really dug in and ended up getting the goal in the second half - and then they got their red, which equalled the game out, and it was a fair game from there."

Livingston have appealed against the first-half red card shown to midfielder Scott Pittman against St Mirren, who had Mark O'Hara sent off after the break.

"I've not seen the tackle back, but at the time, everyone on the pitch seemed to think it was going to be a normal yellow card," Boyes added.