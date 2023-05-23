Leicester manager Dean Smith:

"I make no apologies for the way we set up. We haven't kept a clean sheet for too long and the reason we are where we are is because of that, in my opinion.

"My mind was made up when I watched Newcastle play Brighton on Thursday. One of the best footballing teams in the Premier League this year, Brighton, and in that first 20-25 minutes, they steamrollered them.

"We had to keep a clean sheet and hope - because we had to make sacrifices with our teamsheet - we were still in the game. It almost worked exactly to plan, but the goalkeeper made a really good save in the 90th minute, which was our only shot, I think.

"If it's too little, too late, who knows? But we've taken it to Sunday now."

Did you know?