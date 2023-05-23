'It almost worked exactly to plan'
Leicester manager Dean Smith:
"I make no apologies for the way we set up. We haven't kept a clean sheet for too long and the reason we are where we are is because of that, in my opinion.
"My mind was made up when I watched Newcastle play Brighton on Thursday. One of the best footballing teams in the Premier League this year, Brighton, and in that first 20-25 minutes, they steamrollered them.
"We had to keep a clean sheet and hope - because we had to make sacrifices with our teamsheet - we were still in the game. It almost worked exactly to plan, but the goalkeeper made a really good save in the 90th minute, which was our only shot, I think.
"If it's too little, too late, who knows? But we've taken it to Sunday now."
Did you know?
Leicester registered their first clean sheet in 22 Premier League games - ending the longest such run in the competition this season.
The Foxes didn't manage a shot on goal until the 92rd minute, which is the latest any side has had to wait for an effort in a Premier League game this season.