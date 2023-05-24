'League quirks offer upside to Aberdeen'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

In some quarters it was described as the £5m game. However, Aberdeen’s weekend defeat at Hearts does not mean the potential and well-documented riches that will likely fall in the lap of whoever finishes third in the Premiership are Tynecastle-bound.

Given what happened at Easter Road on Sunday, a Dons win would have sealed third with two games to spare. But defeat has set up a tense final week with the pressure all on Barry Robson’s men when they host St Mirren on Wednesday evening.

The top flight’s post-split fixture quirks mean the Paisley side travel to the north-east for a third time this season when the Dons had been due to face Celtic at home, instead they will travel to Glasgow’s east end for a third time on the final day.

Being asked to go to the champions’ lair whilst being denied a big home crowd would normally have been a cause for consternation. However, they will be content with it on this occasion as the alternative would have been a trip this week to Renfrewshire, where St Mirren have been excellent this term.

It is an uneasy yet unavoidable anomaly of this league, though certain fixtures appear immune to it. The Buddies, who are chasing Europe as well, will be cursing their luck as they now travel to a ground where they have only won one league game since 2011, albeit that was on their last visit.

Stephen Robinson’s team has only won three away league games this season though the warnings are there for Aberdeen given their visitors are drinking in the last chance saloon in their bid for European Football for the first time in more than 30 years. They also won at Tynecastle recently and were so close to handing Celtic a first domestic home defeat since they beat them themselves in January 2021.

Former Dons striker Curtis Main didn’t impress in his time at Pittodrie, but he has been a vital cog in the St Mirren machine this season and has already haunted his old club this season, scoring a double in their rare win in the Granite City in February, a game affected by Ross McCrorie’s early red card.

Main was left frustrated that he didn’t score a hat-trick in Parkhead on Saturday, which underlines where his game is at right now, although he is an injury doubt for Wednesday night.

The hosts are hopeful of having the injured McCrorie and Luis 'Duk' Lopes back for the match with Graeme Shinnie’s lengthy suspension now complete. They may need all three in their ranks.

It is rare for Aberdeen supporters to roar on Rangers at any time, but a return to winning ways coupled with a home win at Ibrox on Wednesday when the hosts face Hearts would seal third place for Robson’s team and spare them the prospect of scratching around for a positive result at Celtic Park.