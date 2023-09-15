On players returning from international duty: "Our players came back really well, and the ones who were here were working very hard too. We have some players injured, but Alex Moreno is back training and Jacob Ramsey is very close to being with us."

Emery says he "will need every player during the season" as he aims to build a strong squad: "We are playing a lot of matches this year, more than normal with the Conference League. Players are always asking how they can improve, I'm very happy, I want to be strong."

On performances and takeaways so far this season, "We won two matches, we lost two matches, we are balanced now. Tomorrow is key, we have to prepare and think that it will be difficult."

Emery said playing at Villa Park is "always special" as the team prepare to host Palace on Saturday: "Villa Park is important for us to feel strong and connect with our supporters. We feel comfortable there but the challenge is to feel that way during the game."

On dealing with injuries: "We can react quickly, we work today with every player for tomorrow. Our players are professional and react well. Injuries are opportunities for other players. We prefer to be with Mings and Carlos, but we are trying to build a squad like we had in pre-season, everyone is of the same mentality.