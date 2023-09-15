Klopp responded candidly to an interview from former captain Jordan Henderson where he claimed he "did not feel wanted" at Liverpool: "He is a fantastic player and I love him forever. If I could have said he would be the main man then 100% he would have stayed but as much as I wanted to, I could not say that to him. That's why it was best that he moved on."

Trent Alexander Arnold is definitely out with his hamstring issue, with Klopp stating: “He hasn’t trained with the team at all."

Klopp says Alexander-Arnold's injury is not "the worst" form of hamstring complaint, adding: "As he is running already, we hope he can start ball work early next week and then we will see and go from there."

Despite Alexander-Arnold's absence, Klopp is confident in his options: “We have to be flexible, even when we do have Trent. You will have seen in the Aston Villa game he was not fixed in any role. We will adapt to the different skillset of our players.”

One option could be new signing Ryan Gravenberch, who turned down the Netherlands Under-21 side to get settled in Liverpool: “He has used the break to fix a lot of things you usually do in a proper rush. That’s obviously good for us, but he loves playing for Holland too. He is a really interesting package and a player with massive potential.”

He says Liverpool are in "year one" of a new project as they return to the scene of a dismal defeat in February: "It is still early days but I am really happy with the basis. We will miss key players for tomorrow but we have proven we can replace them. We have changed a few things, brought in some new players and we want to become a new team."