'You could see early on we should be taken seriously'

Alexander Isak celebratesReuters

Striker Alexander Isak hailed Newcastle United's qualification for the Champions League as "incredible" and has praised his team-mates for the "good way" they have handled the pressure of the run-in.

Isak has scored 10 league goals so far in his first season with Newcastle since joining for a club-record fee from Real Sociedad, earning a nomination for the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award.

Sweden international Isak told BBC Radio Newcastle: "It means a lot [to qualify]. We knew this was a long-term project, and for us to have achieved this in such a short time is incredible.

"After a few games, you could see this team had that potential and was delivering from the get-go. You could see early on we should be taken seriously and that we had a chance.

"It’s not that the pressure wasn’t there or that we didn’t feel the pressure [in the closing weeks of the season]. We knew the pressure was there but I think we handled it in a good way. We have the squad that can handle these types of situations."

Related Topics