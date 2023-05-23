Striker Alexander Isak hailed Newcastle United's qualification for the Champions League as "incredible" and has praised his team-mates for the "good way" they have handled the pressure of the run-in.

Isak has scored 10 league goals so far in his first season with Newcastle since joining for a club-record fee from Real Sociedad, earning a nomination for the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award.

Sweden international Isak told BBC Radio Newcastle:, external "It means a lot [to qualify]. We knew this was a long-term project, and for us to have achieved this in such a short time is incredible.

"After a few games, you could see this team had that potential and was delivering from the get-go. You could see early on we should be taken seriously and that we had a chance.

"It’s not that the pressure wasn’t there or that we didn’t feel the pressure [in the closing weeks of the season]. We knew the pressure was there but I think we handled it in a good way. We have the squad that can handle these types of situations."