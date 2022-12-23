Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Boxing Day game against Tottenham.

Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:

On team news, Frank said: "Pontus Jansson is ready for selection. Big news for the club."

Christian Norgaard is "getting back to full fitness" and in a good place.

After Ivan Toney was charged by the Football Association with a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules, Frank said: "He’s focused. He wants to score goals against Tottenham on Boxing Day and in the season ahead."

On whether they will move in the transfer window if Toney is banned, he said: "We have a plan should we need to make signings."

Frank enjoyed the break and said it was a privilege because he hasn't had one for six years.

On Spurs and whether it benefits Brentford having had fewer players at the World Cup, he said: "Not sure. Guessing the players will all be fit and available to start."

