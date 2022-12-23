Frank on Toney, Jansson's return and the transfer window

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Boxing Day game against Tottenham.

Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:

  • On team news, Frank said: "Pontus Jansson is ready for selection. Big news for the club."

  • Christian Norgaard is "getting back to full fitness" and in a good place.

  • After Ivan Toney was charged by the Football Association with a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules, Frank said: "He’s focused. He wants to score goals against Tottenham on Boxing Day and in the season ahead."

  • On whether they will move in the transfer window if Toney is banned, he said: "We have a plan should we need to make signings."

  • Frank enjoyed the break and said it was a privilege because he hasn't had one for six years.

  • On Spurs and whether it benefits Brentford having had fewer players at the World Cup, he said: "Not sure. Guessing the players will all be fit and available to start."

