Ross County v St Johnstone: Team news

Ross County centre-half Alex Iacovitti has failed to shake off a pelvic injury and is replaced with Dylan Smith.

Manager Malky Mackay makes one other change from the side that lost to Motherwell, with Simon Murray taking the place of Alex Samuel up front.

St Johnstone caretaker Steven MacLean sticks with the side that defeated Kilmarnock apart from handing a debut to 22-year-old goalkeeper Ross Sinclair in place of Crystal Palace loanee Remi Matthews.