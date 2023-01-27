My season starts now - Vassell

Kyle Vassell is ready to show his best for Kilmarnock fans after a tough start of three straight defeats to Old Firm sides.

The 29-year-old striker, who joined from San Diego Loyal on 1 January until the end of the season, said: “I kind of used those games to get my match fitness to where it needs to be.

“Obviously we didn't see the ball a lot so there was a lot of running around.

“So essentially my season starts now. I was happy to get on the pitch last Saturday and now I am looking forward to the next run of games.

"Hopefully the fans have seen what I am about but realistically we need to start scoring goals, a striker's job is to score goals, so hopefully (they see) some goals and the other stuff I do, trying to be a handful and hard to play against.

"We know we have to try to win and use that as a springboard if we do.”