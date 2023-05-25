Midfielder Ryan Yates says he felt an immense pressure release when Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 last weekend to secure their place in the Premier League.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray what was going through his head during the final minutes of the game.

Yates told the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast: "For me sometimes in the game you have those feelings like 'oh imagine if we win this game' but I was so focused on getting the job done on Saturday literally not until that final whistle blew was I even letting any thoughts come into my head about anything.

"I was just so determined, focused and obviously when the whistle went I saw Joe Worrall tearing up so I ran over gave him a big hug, then I started crying.

"I just think because it was so much pressure it just felt like the weight of the world was off your shoulders."

The 25-year-old, who has been at the club since 2005, played a key role in Forest's promotion-winning side.

He added: "When you've been at the club so long you just know how many people it affects, people's lives it can affect and obviously the City Ground was absolutely unbelievable on Saturday.

"I'd even say better than the West Ham game, they just didn't stop singing all game. It gives me goose bumps now thinking about that. It made everything worthwhile on Saturday."

