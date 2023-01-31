Lincoln-bound Erhahon 'a huge loss'

Stephen Robinson says Ethan Erhahon will be a “huge loss” to St Mirren as the midfielder prepares to join Lincoln City.

“He has arguably been one of my best players all season,” said manager Robinson.

“But opportunities arise, Ethan was out of contract at the end of the season and it was good business on behalf of the club.”

Dylan Reid is also on his way out of Paisley, with the 17-year-old on the verge of joining Crystal Palace.

"Dylan is a young boy we spent a long time working with to get him to the stage here he was ready for the first team,” added Robinson.

“Clubs in the Premier League are looking for potential and that's what Dylan has, he has lots of potential."