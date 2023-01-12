Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has revealed that costs for the club's new Bramley Moore Dock stadium could amount to £760m - a £260m increase on figures quoted by the club last year.

The Toffees, who are currently in the Premier League's bottom three and have faced £372m worth of losses over three years, are set to move into the stadium next year.

The club said last year that construction costs had been locked with builder Laing O'Rourke at £500m.

But in an interview with TalkSport, Moshiri said that "building a £760m stadium, which will be one of the best in the country, it’s an enormous challenge for a club."

Club sources have claimed that the inflated figure would likely include additional costs to the stadium's construction such as for planning, architecture and design, plus potential future developments around the stadium.

Last year Moshiri said he was committed to delivering the stadium but has been seeking investment since the club cut ties with Russian sponsors part-owned by Alisher Usmamov, a business associate of Moshiri.

Moshiri has come under fire from fans for the way they feel the club has been run since he took over in 2016. There are planned protests against the club's board for Saturday's crucial home game against bottom of the table Southampton.

The British Iranian businessman said in a statement on Wednesday that he had "faith" in manager Frank Lampard and the board of directors, but he warned that the club's league position "must and will improve".

Asked if he thought Everton fans still had faith in him, Moshiri told TalkSport: “I hope so. I’ve put my money where my mouth is and that’s the most an owner can do. Some of the decisions we’ve taken, together with the fans.

"All of the managers that have left, have been driven by the fans, not by me initially. I think you’ve got to stay with the manager to get the systems going and the players that he buys. I have a lot of faith in Frank, he’ll get it right.”

Moshiri also backed the club's board which include chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

He said: "They’ve been there for a long time, some are new appointments but they’re long-standing, dedicated and local. It’s so important to keep the club in Liverpool, with its roots in Liverpool and they love the club.

"They’ve been attending games under every condition and they’re building a £760m stadium, which will be one of the best in the country. It’s an enormous challenge for a club, so I think they need to acknowledge they’re going through a transformation.

"They’re working extremely hard. I speak with the board every now and then to give them my support when they need it. You can’t just make rash decisions. We have two big games on Saturday and on the 21st, [against West Ham], that’s the only focus.”