Nottingham Forest are looking at bringing in Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, with Dean Henderson facing a spell out injured. However, Bournemouth and Leicester City are also interested in the 36-year-old Costa Rica international. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish), external

Leicester City are showing a strong interest in 22-year-old Brazilian winger Tete, who is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk and also a target for Forest and Everton. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column