Opening day - did you know?
West Ham are away to Bournemouth in their opening game of the Premier League season.
But did you know?
Bournemouth have lost their last three Premier League games against West Ham without scoring a single goal – they had only lost two of their first nine against the Hammers (W4 D3), scoring in all but one of those games.
West Ham have never lost against Bournemouth in the Premier League with David Moyes in charge (W3 D2), with their four defeats against them coming under Slaven Bilic (2) and Manuel Pellegrini (2).
Bournemouth have started their league campaign with a home game in each of the last five seasons (W3 D2), beating Aston Villa 2-0 on their return to the Premier League last term.
West Ham have lost their opening game of the season more often than any other side in Premier League history (15), while David Moyes has lost opening games more often than any other manager (10).