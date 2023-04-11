James Tarkowski says Jordan Pickford is an "outstanding keeper" after the Everton number one made nine saves in Everton's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Brentford’s David Raya, who made 11 saves against Brighton, is the only goalkeeper to make more saves than Pickford in a Premier League game this season.

"I was hoping Jordan was going to keep us in it for the full first half so we could get in and regroup at the break," Tarkowski told the club website.

"It was a shame we went a goal down late on. But we were still in it across the second half and before they scored, I felt like we had a chance to nick a goal and see where the game goes.

"The overall performance wasn’t great, but sometimes with a goalkeeper like Jordan Pickford you can stick in there.

"Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case in the end on Saturday. He is an outstanding goalkeeper, though. You saw that Saturday."