With the Premier League about to start, we asked where you think Palace will finish this season.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tony: If Olise leaves and Palace do not dip into the transfer market soon for a striker, then I see them struggling next season to avoid a relegation battle. I think Roy Hodgson needs to have a serious chat with the chairman and spell out exactly what is required and hope that the chairman acts instead of sitting on his hands doing precisely nothing.

Lee: If we don't get the players needed, then 12th-15th. If Roy gets the signings he wants then top 10 and if he plays the strongest team available then who knows, a League Cup or FA Cup semi or final.

Leslie: We will be 18th and relegated. We need a striker but Parish won’t spend big on one. That will be the downfall.

Jordan: I believe we will finish 15th or 16th because, although the squad has got a good core to it and on the whole we’re quite comfortable defensively. Our attacking line is still no better than before. Other than Eze and Olise there aren’t too many goals there that could see us compete for a top-10 place. Big signings needed sooner rather than later.

Hector: I think we are going to finish 11th because we just haven’t got the squad to finish in the top ten. If we are contenders for the upper-half of the table we would need to sign to wingers that can have a impact, a right back, a midfielder and maybe a back-up goalkeeper.

Mark: We will stay up, but only just. A poor start will see Roy depart, and the replacement manager will struggle due to the lack of depth in the squad. Every time a key player is unavailable we will suffer. But I could be wrong, we could retain Olise, and graduates could shine and fill the gaps! Here's hoping.