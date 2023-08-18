Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from football, aged 34.

The Englishman made 397 appearances for the Gunners, winning two FA Cups and two community shields.

He wrote on Instagram: "Over 18 fantastic years in the Premier league there are so many memories I will cherish - my transfer to Arsenal where I spent 12 enjoyable years and scored over 100 goals."

