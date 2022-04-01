The first question to Klopp was about the five substitutes rule being introduced in the Premier League next season: "Great news. With all the things we know about football, we try and help with recovery - but, still, the games are the most intense, three times a week. Everything we can do, we should do and the Premier League has understood that. Really pleased for the players."

He said he was really happy for Sadio Mane reaching the World Cup with Senegal, but felt for Mohamed Salah and Egypt: "Such a big game to play against each other, but they are top professionals. They will deal with it in the right way."

Klopp said Trent Alexander-Arnold trained yesterday. "We have to see what we will do with it," he said, adding that "it is possible" the right-back will be fit to face Watford on Saturday because "physically he should be fine".

Asked about Alexander-Arnold pulling out of England duty, Klopp said: "Let me make this clear, Trent wanted to go to the national team."

Klopp said it's not important for Liverpool to be top of the table after the Watford game before Manchester City face Burnley at 15:00 BST: "It's how well I will be prepared at 12:30pm. Watford smell the chance to stay in the Premier League." He added the Hornets are a side with "lots of individual talent" and his team need to be aware of this.

On the crowd at Anfield for the early kick-off: "It has to be the best 12:30pm atmosphere ever. If you cannot sing and shout tomorrow - then give your ticket to somebody else. We need each voice for that."