Ross County v Rangers: Team news

Ross County have some players edging towards a return from injury but Yan Dhanda, Will Nightingale, Ben Purrington and Jordy Hiwula might have to wait until after the visit of Rangers.

Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are out with long-term knee injuries.

Attacker Tom Lawrence and striker Kemar Roofe come into the Rangers squad, the former having recovered from a knee injury sustained against the Staggies a year ago.

Full-back Ridvan Yilmaz is back training following a knock but will not be included.