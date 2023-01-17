Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

A lot has been said over the past few days about that 'offside' equaliser at Old Trafford on Saturday.

When you study what the offside law states, it’s very difficult to understand how that goal was given. Almost all experts, pundits and fans have said the same thing.

Manchester City were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in midweek and then lost the derby in the Premier League at the weekend. During the course of those two matches, they had just one shot on target.

Let’s be realistic, City have dominated the domestic game for many years and they are not going to win every game in every competition they play. All teams have a bad run at some time.

So why the dip in form and what’s gone wrong?

City have had so much success in recent seasons by moving the ball quickly, with precise passing, pressing the opposition and fabulous movement.

Despite putting four past Chelsea in the FA Cup, that has been missing for the past few games, with a number of players suffering a drop in form. Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and Kevin de Bruyne have all looked below par.

The next three home games could define our season. Victories over Tottenham and Wolves in the league, and FA Cup progress at the expense of Arsenal, could be the catalyst for City to go on an unbeaten run and challenge the Gunners for the title.

Let’s hope I’m talking about City’s movement, quick passing and goals scored next week - and not controversial refereeing decisions.