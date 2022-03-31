'We're all pulling in the same direction' - Pope

Nick Pope says he's "re-focused and re-energised" after a good week away with England and he's looking forward to playing against Manchester City.

"The reason you want to be in the league is to play the top teams and against the top players," he said.

"City are one of the best in Europe but it’s about what we do and the performance.

"If our performance is right, we give ourselves a chance of a positive outcome."

"If you don’t play well against City you’re not going to get a lot so it’s important to play well.

"We’ve got 11 games left and building momentum is something that can only be a good thing for us."

Burnley remain second from bottom but Pope says the team have the "drive" to pull themselves away from the drop.

"It’s something we all want, every fan, every player and every staff member, we’re all pulling in the same direction," he said.

"We all have the drive to get above the dotted line. That’s what’s been set and that's what we’re driving towards.

"We’ve got a squad full of leaders and good characters. We’ve been in this position before and we’ve had to dig ourselves out.

"We’ve got a good core group who’ve been here before and seen it through to a good outcome and that’s what we’re after now."