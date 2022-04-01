Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

From his first day at Villa Park, Steven Gerrard has cut a serious-minded figure, channelling his intense determination to succeed into thoughtful assessment of the squad he inherited. With this season’s primary objective – stabilising Villa’s Premier League status – as good as achieved, he can navigate the remaining games with an eye on rebuilding the squad for next season.

With that in mind, he might have spent much of the past fortnight gathering his thoughts on which of his players have the mental aptitude he is looking for, not just the skills with the ball. In their last outing against Arsenal, Villa were eager but toothless, and Gerrard observed that his players appeared to lack the belief they could compete with the visitors.

We will see if he is able to share any further insights on that after a fortnight’s reflection, but first comes a West Midlands derby at Wolves in which fans, as well as the manager, will surely not stand for Villa to be so tentative again. Their results against teams above them in the Premier League this season have been modest, a trait which perhaps underlines Gerrard’s point about self-belief in their ability.

The outside possibility of a late sprint for a European place this season now looks to have vanished, but Gerrard will no doubt make it clear he expects his team to push hard in every remaining fixture - this one in particular.

Catch up with all the key lines from Gerrard's news conference on this page later