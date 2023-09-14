Frank said Ivan Toney being able to return to training while serving his eight-month suspension for betting related offences will give his side a "lift" and to have his impact around the squad will be "positive".

On links with Toney moving away in January: "Good thing I'm not on social media. I'm not seeing it as the truth in any way. I understand why big clubs are looking at him. He's a fantastic player, he's done fantastic but he's our player and we look forward to getting him back in the group."

Frank said he does not know the details of Harry Toffolo's recent ban, also for betting, "well enough to comment on a comparison between punishments".

He added: "We accept [Toney's] the ban and he accepted it. He is back soon for us. That is what I care about. We move forward. The only thing I can say is what the Premier League and FA can do to help footballers."

Frank said the he is "happy" with the Bees' "very good" transfer window, adding: "I think we replaced a very good goalkeeper with another very good goalkeeper. We got a very good centre-back in Nathan (Collins) and Neal Maupay who can give us a little bit more flexibility and strength up-front."

On players returning from the international break: "We are very proud of having a lot of players playing international fixtures and making their countries proud."