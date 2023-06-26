Rangers near deal for striker Sima - gossip

Rangers are confident they will secure Senegal striker Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan deal this week, with talks ongoing with Brighton & Hove Albion over an agreement for the 22-year-old. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers target Abdallah Sima has announced that "a new adventure awaits" in an Instagram post apologising to Angers fans that his loan spell from Brighton & Hove Albion ended in relegation from the French top flight. (Daily Record), external

Rangers have had an opening £2.8m bid rejected for Hacken striker Benie Traore, but Celtic are ready to pursue the Ivory Coast 20-year-old while Sheffield United are also interested. (The Sun, print edition)

