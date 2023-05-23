S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

'Doing a Forest'.

This phrase can be defined as rising against all odds in the most inconceivable way possible.

Potential drawbacks to 'doing a Forest' include unrelenting injuries, ongoing squad integration and that goal difference.

We were tipped to imitate other teams' failures, but the Forest way is just as rewarding as it is habitual. Beating three teams in the top six and drawing against title winners, at home, was surely always part of the plan.

Steve Cooper is our gift that keeps on giving.

An immaculate defensive display against Arsenal marked the culmination of our season at the fortress.

A season of experimentation, patience and exertion finally erupted. There were celebratory scenes involving a sea of red scarves, bouncing supporters, joyous tears and a beaming team.

Now that we've dipped our toes in the water, or rather dived in head first, the league we've shied away from for decades has gained familiarity once more. The adjustment period was a test of resilience, when you spend enough time away from something it changes considerably. Over time, long-standing neighbours praised our return as refreshing - with it we brought authenticity and spirit.

Last year's 'welcome back' now feels like we've been welcomed back home.

