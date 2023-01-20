Silva on penalty takers, leading the way in west London and Spurs
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League game with Tottenham on Monday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Silva addressed whether Aleksandar Mitrovic would remain as Fulham's penalty taker after his recent poor run from the spot: "We have enough good takers in our squad if we have to make a decision. Right now, I don't see the reasons to take this decision."
On Spurs having less time to prepare for the match: "We are going to prepare with a normal week. Spurs played last night [Thursday], which will have an impact, and let's hope it will be a good impact for ourselves."
He is not getting carried away with being the highest-placed west London club: "It's not something that is important to me, but it's a good feeling for our fans. For us, it's about taking it game by game looking for three points."
Silva is not being drawn into revealing who will start at centre-back on Monday: "Good question, but you'll have to wait until Monday!"
On the chance to move above Spurs: "Right now we are a better team (than the reverse fixture). Even so, we fought until the end of the match. With the fans at the Cottage it's always tough for opponents."
Silva wants the focus to be on survival rather than the chance for a European push: "Our ambition is to stay in the Premier League. It's so important for us. We know that 40 points is sometimes a magic number. If you achieve it, when you achieve it, we can talk about it. One of the keys, and from last season, my answer every week was the same: game by game, three points for the next week. We don't change."