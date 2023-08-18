'Villa tie has to be embraced & enjoyed'

Michael Stewart, BBC Sport columnist

Hibs saw it out in Luzern after their impressive first-leg win and now have an incredibly difficult tie against Aston Villa, but it has to be embraced and enjoyed.

Lee Johnson's problem is that his team is massively inconsistent, but they've got the ability to go and hurt teams.

There's no player that epitomises that more than Elie Youan. On his day, in his moment, he can cause real problems. But there's still a great deal of frustration there.

