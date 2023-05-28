'We played like a Chelsea team should' - Lampard
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard speaking to Match of the Day: "I think [we should have won]. We played like a Chelsea team should at home; more threat, more confident than we've been and we created chance. They did too but they are a good team; nothing to play for gave them freedom.
"You have to be careful not to get into a transitional game with Newcastle because they are a running team.
"It was nice [to say goodbye to the fans], I really appreciate them. Chelsea fans understand the tough position we were in when I came here.
"Although we haven't got the results we want this season, it is what it is. I'm not too nostalgic, I've got a great bond with the club and I'll be back many times."
Chelsea have finished the season with their lowest points tally (44) since 1987-88 when they were relegated to the second tier (42), while it’s the Blues lowest league finish (12th) since 1993-94 (14th).
Chelsea have made 139 changes to their starting XIs between Premier League matches this season. Only Man City in 2019-20 and Man Utd in 2013-14 and 2008-09 have ever made more ove ra campaign.