New Brighton striker Deniz Undav says it's "now time to put in the work" as he acclimatises to life under Graham Potter.

The Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year signed for Albion in January but spent the second half of last season on loan at former parent club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, scoring 27 goals in 41 appearances.

The 25-year-old has high hopes for his time in English football after meeting Potter in person for the first time this week.

"He explained that the style suits me and that we will stick to our style even against the big teams," Undaz told the club's official website, external.

"I just need to adapt in a few areas to help the team as he wants me to be even better."

The Turkey striker has a fine record of a goal every other game during his career (115 in 233 appearances) and will challenge Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck for a starting spot at Amex Stadium.

"It’s amazing to finally be here - I’ve waited almost six months to have my first day here," he said.

“I was a little bit nervous on the way here, because everything is new to me and I am new to them, but those nerves have gone."