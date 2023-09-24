Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "In moments, [we were] very good. Tough opponent. I had a long talk before the game with David [Moyes], he's a fantastic guy.

"It's obvious how good a team or squad West Ham has now, and they can cause each team problems. They did it with us today. We tried to control the game and create chances and that's pretty tricky, you have to be consistent to deal with setbacks.

"Super goals - love them - and a really really good performance and a mature performance. That's it, I'm really happy for today."