Chelsea boss Graham Potter believes the Blues' pre-World Cup slump was just a lean period that every club goes through.

Potter's side lost three successive Premier League matches to his former club Brighton, Arsenal and Newcastle, as well as exiting the Carabao Cup at Manchester City.

They resume domestic action at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

"If you are honest we were suffering a little bit before the break in terms of the results weren’t what we wanted, performances weren’t so good either," Potter admitted.

"Sometimes as a team, as a club you go through these periods. We went through one there and I could offer lots of explanations as to why but sometimes you have to accept they happen and you have to get through them.

"A break can help. We’ve used the time as best as we can – in the first few days, we had four players to work with so that brings its problems.

"We’ve given all the players who have been at the World Cup some time off so they’ve had a bit of a holiday, a bit of time with their families.

"It’s not easy to get the balance right, we’re all learning because it’s never happened before. We don’t know the long-term effects of the World Cup. But we’re confident we can prepare normally for these next games."