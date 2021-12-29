Vieira influence still clear despite absence

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Although Covid-19 meant he could not be at the game, manager Patrick Vieira's influence on Palace was clearly on show again. They are much more energetic in attack this season, playing on the front foot rather than the counter-attack, particularly at home.

It is now nine successive games at Selhurst Park in which they've scored, and although they were helped by calamitous Norwich defending, there was a real purpose in their play.

Smith knew how difficult the job would be when he arrived at Carrow Road in November, but his side appear devoid of any inspiration at the moment.

There were good spells of possession, particularly early on, and a couple of half chances, but Palace were not really troubled at any point.

With no Pukki or Cantwell in the side, their task was made even tougher, but they have now lost five games in succession without scoring a goal and conceding 14.

The Norwich fans even resorted to singing "Let's pretend we scored a goal!" and it neatly summed up another tough afternoon in what is becoming a nightmarish season.