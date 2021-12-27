BBC Sport

West Ham 2-3 Southampton: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • West Ham suffered their first home defeat against an opponent starting the day in the bottom half of the Premier League table since December 2019 (a 3-1 loss to Arsenal), ending a run of 18 such games.

  • Southampton picked up their first Premier League victory over West Ham since August 2017 (also a 3-2 win), ending a run of eight matches. In fact, they scored more goals on Sunday than they had in their previous eight league games combined.

  • Since winning four consecutive league games between late October and early November, the Hammers have only managed one victory in their past seven, losing four of those.

  • Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse became only the fourth player in Premier League history to have scored 10 or more penalties and 10 or more free-kicks - after Ian Harte, Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo.