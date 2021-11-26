Norwich v Wolves: Team news

Christoph Zimmermann is the only Norwich player sidelined by injury, according to head coach Dean Smith.

Sam Byram will continue to build match fitness with the under-23 side, while Kieran Dowell is back in contention after missing the win against Southampton through illness.

Wolves could name the same starting line-up that began the 1-0 victory against West Ham.

Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny remain long-term absentees, while Willy Boly is also out.

