Watford v Chelsea - confirmed team news
- Published
Claudio Ranieri responds to Watford's 4-2 defeat at Leicester on Sunday by making one change for a match against another of his former clubs.
Brazilian forward Joao Pedro comes in for his second top-flight start of the season. Cucho Hernandez drops to the bench.
Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Louza, Joao Pedro, Cleverley, Sissoko, King, Bonaventure.
Substitutes: Ngakia, Rose, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka, Elliot.
There are six changes for Chelsea from the side held 1-1 by Manchester United last weekend.
In come Andreas Christensen, Christian Pulisic, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kai Havertz.
Jorginho, Timo Werner and Thiago Silva are among those dropping to the bench.
Reece James is not involved. Romelu Lukaku again starts as a substitute.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Alonso, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz.
Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Silva, Lukaku, Werner, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr.