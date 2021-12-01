Watford v Chelsea - confirmed team news

There are six changes for Chelsea from the side held 1-1 by Manchester United last weekend.

In come Andreas Christensen, Christian Pulisic, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kai Havertz.

Jorginho, Timo Werner and Thiago Silva are among those dropping to the bench.

Reece James is not involved. Romelu Lukaku again starts as a substitute.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Alonso, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz.

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Silva, Lukaku, Werner, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr.