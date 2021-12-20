Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Manchester City last failed to win in the league on 30 October, losing 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace, and since then have recorded victories over Manchester United, Everton, West Ham, Aston Villa, Watford, Wolves, Leeds and now Newcastle, scoring an impressive 24 goals in the process and conceding three.

Pep Guardiola's side are hoping to replicate their efforts of last season when they won 15 league games in a row on their way to picking up the title - City's fifth in 10 campaigns.

Indeed, their 34th league victory of 2021 established a new record for the most top-flight wins by a team in a calendar year.

But Guardiola was unhappy with his side's first-half performance, branding them "lucky" to have a two-goal lead, especially after poor Newcastle defending for the opener and the decision not to award the Magpies a penalty after a foul by Ederson.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe had lost all his 10 previous games against City and would have been horrified with his side's start to present Ruben Dias with an easy goal inside five minutes.

This defeat leaves them 19th in the table, three points behind 17th-placed Watford and with only goal difference keeping them above bottom club Norwich City.