Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Some thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fortunate to survive during the recent international break, before which Manchester United suffered a record 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool and were beaten in a far more comprehensive way by Manchester City than the eventual 2-0 result suggests.

The club’s hierarchy stuck with Solskjaer, believing the Norwegian could turn the situation around.

However, both the defeat at Watford and the manner of the performance, which included a red card for skipper Harry Maguire, were worse than anyone could have anticipated.

And, with their Champions League place at stake if they fail to get at least a draw against Villarreal, United’s senior figures were not prepared to risk a defeat by Unai Emery’s team, who were by far the better side at Old Trafford in September, only for United to beat them thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-minute winner.