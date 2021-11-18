Norwich v Southampton: Last time out

Norwich host Southampton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

The Saints came away with a 3-0 victory at an empty Carrow Road in June 2020 - the teams' first match of the Premier League restart following the coronavirus shutdown.

Danny Ings curled in the opener shortly after half-time, before Stuart Armstrong doubled their lead five minutes later.

Nathan Redmond sealed the win with a third goal late on against his former club.

The defeat left Norwich six points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table, which is where they would end the season. The Saints won five of their nine games during the restart to end the campaign in 11th.