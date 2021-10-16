Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United: Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We started well. Mason [Greenwood] scored a fantastic goal. You look at the spaces we create and with a bit more care we’d have got the second one. We more or less gifted them the equaliser. The second one was a set play which is disappointing. We get and equaliser and then concede again 10 seconds later. Concentration was a key factor in this game."

"The whole performance was not good enough with and without the ball. Over the international break we have had a good look to see what has gone wrong lately.

"We have had too many games where we have lost points so we need to look at the whole set up and balance of the team and maybe something has to give.

"Every point in the Premier League you have to fight for. You have to tackle, block and win headers and in key moments today we didn’t do that enough.

"Every game is a test of character here. Especially now it is an examination of character, staff, players and everyone around here. We have to stick together for Wednesday night."