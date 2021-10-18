Former Arsenal captains go head-to-head

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in a London derby tonight at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta labelled Patrick Vieira an “Arsenal legend” and urged the Arsenal crowd “to give him the reception he deserves". They certainly will.

On the pitch Arsenal are in good form. Unbeaten in four league games, having won three of those and some of the best football they have played come in the last home game when they cruised past rivals Tottenham. Since then Spurs have won twice and moved up to 5th so Arsenal need to win to keep in touch with those clubs vying for European football.

For Vieira, inconsistencies have been the main problem for his team. Palace should have beaten Brighton last month only for a last-minute Neil Maupay equaliser to cost them all three points. They have shown fight in them, twice coming from behind (away to West Ham and home to Leicester) to get two draws. Vieira will be well aware he needs to convert some of these draws into wins.

Twenty-five years ago last week Arsene Wenger just took charge of Arsenal for the first time, beating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 away. I wonder where he will be watching tonight as two of his former captains go head to head in the dugout for the first time.